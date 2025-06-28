Lanka court stops state land grab from Tamils

Sri Lanka's top court yesterday halted a government move to acquire land in northern regions still reeling from the consequences 16 years after the end of a decades-long civil war.

Sri Lanka's north bore the brunt of the conflict in the 37-year-long Tamil separatist war, which was brought to a bloody conclusion in May 2009.

Many among the Tamil minority lost their land title deeds during the years of displacement, and the area was also hit by the 2004 Asian tsunami.

The Supreme Court order concerning nearly 6,000 acres (2,428 hectares) of land came a day after UN human rights chief Volker Turk ended a three-day visit, during which he urged the authorities to return private lands still occupied by troops.