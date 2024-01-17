Kyrgyzstan detains 10 journos in raids

Kyrgyzstan detained at least 10 journalists linked to four different news outlets yesterday, the former Soviet republic's second day of raids targeting independent media.

Rights groups say the arrests point to a worrying trend of democratic backsliding in Kyrgyzstan, which used to enjoy more policial freedoms than its Central Asian peers.

Journalist Bolot Temirov, whose YouTube channel Temirov Live covers anti-corruption investigations, said police had raided a number of outlets, including his, early yesterday.

"All our equipment was taken away in two cars," he wrote on social media.

He said his wife, Makhabat, was taken for questioning at the interior ministry and was prevented from speaking to her lawyer.

Journalists linked to the Western-leaning PolitKlinika news website and independent YouTube channels Ayt Ayt Dese and Archa Media were also detained, local media said.

The interior ministry said it made the arrests after finding material calling for "mass riots" on the social media pages of Ayt Ayt Dese and Temirov Live, without providing details.