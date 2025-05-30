KSA frees Iran cleric detained ahead of hajj

Saudi authorities have released a well-known Iranian religious figure they detained ahead of the hajj pilgrimage to the Muslim holy places, Iranian media reported yesterday.

"Gholamreza Ghasemian has been released and is on his way to Iran after follow-up by Iranian officials," the ISNA news agency reported.

Iran said it had held consular meetings with the cleric since his arrest on Monday after a video circulated online showing him criticising the Saudi government. Riyadh did not confirm Ghasemian's arrest but Tehran expressed concern about implications for a thaw in ties between the rivals since a 2023 rapprochement deal brokered by Beijing.