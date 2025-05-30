World
AFP, Tehran
Fri May 30, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri May 30, 2025 12:16 AM

Most Viewed

World
World

KSA frees Iran cleric detained ahead of hajj

Fri May 30, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri May 30, 2025 12:16 AM
AFP, Tehran
Fri May 30, 2025 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri May 30, 2025 12:16 AM

Saudi authorities have released a well-known Iranian religious figure they detained ahead of the hajj pilgrimage to the Muslim holy places, Iranian media reported yesterday.

"Gholamreza Ghasemian has been released and is on his way to Iran after follow-up by Iranian officials," the ISNA news agency reported.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Iran said it had held consular meetings with the cleric since his arrest on Monday after a video circulated online showing him criticising the Saudi government. Riyadh did not confirm Ghasemian's arrest but Tehran expressed concern about implications for a thaw in ties between the rivals since a 2023 rapprochement deal brokered by Beijing.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

ডিসেম্বরের মধ্যেই জাতীয় নির্বাচন আয়োজনে সুনির্দিষ্ট তারিখ ঘোষণা করুন: তারেক রহমান

ডিসেম্বরের মধ্যেই জাতীয় নির্বাচনের সুনির্দিষ্ট তারিখ ঘোষণার আহ্বান জানিয়ে বিএনপির ভারপ্রাপ্ত চেয়ারম্যান তারেক রহমান বলেছেন, ‘দেশের বর্তমান অন্তর্বর্তীকালীন সরকার ১০ মাসেও জাতীয় নির্বাচনের...

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ক্রিকেট

ফারুকের মনোনয়ন বাতিল করল ক্রীড়া পরিষদ

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে