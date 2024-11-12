Kremlin denies Trump call

Says West not ready for talks

Russia yesterday denied a reported call between President Vladimir Putin and US President-elect Donald Trump on the Ukraine conflict and said it saw no signs the West was ready for talks.

The Washington Post said on Sunday that Trump had spoken by phone on Thursday with Putin, telling him not to inflame the conflict.

Trump's election to the White House has the potential to upend the almost three-year conflict and has thrown into question Washington's multi-billion dollar support for Kyiv, crucial to its defence.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied the report, telling journalists it was "false".

Steven Cheung, Trump's communications director, told AFP in a written statement: "We do not comment on private calls between President Trump and other world leaders".

A senior Ukrainian presidency official also said Kyiv was "not informed" of any call between Putin and Trump.

The Republican said on the campaign trail that he could end the fighting within hours and has indicated he would talk directly with Putin.

Trump has not said how he intends to strike a peace deal on Ukraine or what terms he is proposing.

He spoke by phone with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday and the pair "agreed to work together towards a return to peace in Europe", according to Scholz's spokesman.