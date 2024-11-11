World
AFP, Moscow
Mon Nov 11, 2024 03:14 PM
Last update on: Mon Nov 11, 2024 03:20 PM

Most Viewed

World

Kremlin denies Putin and Trump spoke on phone

AFP, Moscow
Mon Nov 11, 2024 03:14 PM Last update on: Mon Nov 11, 2024 03:20 PM
Photo: AFP

The Kremlin on today denied a US media report that Russian President Vladimir Putin and US president-elect Donald Trump had spoken on the phone last week about the Ukraine conflict.

The Washington Post reported yesterday that Trump talked by phone on Thursday with Putin, telling him not to inflame the conflict.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists that the report was "completely false information", denying any phone call took place.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

জবি শিক্ষার্থীদের অবস্থান, সচিবালয়ের সব গেট বন্ধ

আজ দুপুর ২টার দিকে দুইশর মতো শিক্ষার্থী সচিবালয়ের ১ নম্বর গেটে অবস্থান নেন।

৩৪ মিনিট আগে
|অর্থনীতি

পাচারের টাকা উদ্ধারের প্রচেষ্টা জোরদার করা হয়েছে: গভর্নর

এইমাত্র