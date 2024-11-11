Kremlin denies Putin and Trump spoke on phone
The Kremlin on today denied a US media report that Russian President Vladimir Putin and US president-elect Donald Trump had spoken on the phone last week about the Ukraine conflict.
The Washington Post reported yesterday that Trump talked by phone on Thursday with Putin, telling him not to inflame the conflict.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists that the report was "completely false information", denying any phone call took place.
Comments