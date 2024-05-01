World
AFP, London
Wed May 1, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Apr 30, 2024 11:55 PM

Most Viewed

World

King Charles III resumes public duties

AFP, London
Wed May 1, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Apr 30, 2024 11:55 PM

King Charles III yesterday reportedly told fellow cancer patients "I'm well", as he carried out his first official public engagement since being diagnosed with the condition. The British head of state appeared relaxed as he and his wife Queen Camilla met patients and staff at the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in central London. Charles, 75, suspended most of his duties in February after cancer was found while he was being treated for an enlarged prostate the previous month. The exact nature of his cancer has not been disclosed but doctors said last week they were "very encouraged" by the progress of his treatment as an out-patient and "positive" about his recovery.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
‘সব দিক থেকেই তো বাংলাদেশ এগিয়ে যাচ্ছে—পিছিয়ে আছি কোথায় আমরা?’
|রাজনীতি

‘সব দিক থেকেই তো বাংলাদেশ এগিয়ে যাচ্ছে—পিছিয়ে আছি কোথায় আমরা?’

সারাক্ষণ শুনি আওয়ামী লীগ সরকারকে উৎখাত করতে হবে। অপরাধটা কী আমাদের?’

৪০ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘এটা কৃত্রিম বৃষ্টি নয়, এভাবে পানি ছিটানোয় অস্বস্তি আরও বাড়বে’

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification