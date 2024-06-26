Khamenei urges ‘high participation’

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei yesterday called for "high participation" in Friday's presidential election to replace Ebrahim Raisi, who died last month in a helicopter crash.

"We emphasise the importance of high participation (in the election) because it is the pride of the Islamic republic," Khamenei declared in a televised speech three days ahead of the vote.

"In every election where the turnout was low, the enemies of the Islamic republic have denounced us," he added.

Voters have the choice between six candidates, who were selected by the Guardian Council -- an unelected body dominated by conservatives -- from the 80 hopefuls who had filed their candidacy.

The three frontrunners are considered to be conservative parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, ultraconservative former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili and reformist lawmaker Massoud Pezeshkian.

During the last presidential election, in 2021, the government invalidated many reformists and moderates, which allowed Raisi, the candidate of the conservative camp, to be easily elected and succeed moderate president Hassan Rouhani.

Turnout was at 49 percent, the lowest rate for a presidential election since the Islamic Revolution of 1979.