Khamenei grants Masoud Pezeshkian presidential powers

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei yesterday gave his official endorsement of Masoud Pezeshkian as the Islamic Republic's ninth president, following snap elections won by the reformist camp's candidate.

In a message read by the director of Khamenei's office, he said: "I endorse the vote (for) the wise, honest, popular and scholarly Mr Pezeshkian, and I am appointing him as the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran".

The new reformist president is due to be sworn in before parliament on Tuesday.

The endorsement ceremony was held in the capital Tehran in the presence of senior Iranian officials and foreign diplomats.

It took place as banks and most government offices were ordered shut nationwide on Sunday to tackle an extreme heatwave.

Following the event, acting president Mohammad Mokhber handed over official responsibilities to 69-year-old Pezeshkian.

Later Sunday, Pezeshkian appointed reformist Mohammad Reza Aref, 72, as his first vice president, according to an announcement carried by state TV.

Aref has represented Tehran in parliament and served as first vice president and communications minister under Iran's last reformist president Mohammad Khatami, who held office from 1997 to 2005.

Pezeshkian, a heart surgeon and parliament member for the northwestern city of Tabriz since 2008, was Khatami's health minister.

On July 5 the reformist candidate won a runoff race against the ultraconservative Saeed Jalili to replace Ebrahim Raisi who died in a helicopter crash in May.