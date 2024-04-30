Khalistan slogans at event attended by Trudeau

India summons Canada envoy

India summoned the Canadian Deputy High Commissioner yesterday and expressed "deep concern and strong protest" after separatist slogans in support of a Sikh homeland were raised at an event addressed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Bilateral diplomatic relations soured last year after Trudeau said Canada was "actively pursuing credible allegations" that Indian agents were potentially linked to the June 2023 murder of a Canadian citizen. Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 45, was shot dead outside a Sikh temple on June 18 in Surrey. Nijjar supported a Sikh homeland in the form of an independent Khalistani state and was designated by India as a "terrorist" in July 2020.