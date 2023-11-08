Key Post-Cold War Agreement: Nato allies condemn Russia’s withdrawal

To suspend CFE Treaty’s operation

Nato allies condemned a decision by Russia on Tuesday to withdraw from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe, a key post-Cold War agreement, and said they would suspend its operation in response.

Russia formally withdrew from the security treaty, which limited key categories of conventional armed forces, blaming the United States for undermining post-Cold War security with the enlargement of the Nato military alliance.

"Allies condemn Russia's decision to withdraw from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE), and its war of aggression against Ukraine which is contrary to the Treaty's objectives," Nato said in a statement.

The Russian move was its latest action that systematically undermined Euro-Atlantic security, it said.

"Therefore, as a consequence, Allied States Parties intend to suspend the operation of the CFE Treaty for as long as necessary, in accordance with their rights under international law. This is a decision fully supported by all Nato Allies."

The United States said it would suspend treaty obligations effective December 7.

Russia's war against Ukraine and its withdrawal from the treaty "fundamentally altered" circumstances related to it and transformed participants' obligations, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said.

The 1990 Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE), signed a year after the fall of the Berlin Wall, placed verifiable limits on categories of conventional military equipment that Nato and the then-Warsaw Pact could deploy.

The treaty was designed to prevent either side of the Cold War from amassing forces for a swift offensive against the other in Europe, but was unpopular in Moscow as it blunted the Soviet Union's advantage in conventional weapons.

Russia suspended participation in the treaty in 2007 and halted active participation in 2015.

Sullivan said that despite Moscow's continued disregard for arms control, the United States and its allies will remain committed to effective conventional arms control.

Russia's foreign ministry said Russia had formally withdrawn from the pact at midnight - and that the treaty was now "history".

"The CFE Treaty was concluded at the end of the Cold War, when the formation of a new architecture of global and European security based on cooperation seemed possible, and appropriate attempts were made," the ministry said.

Russia said the US push for enlargement of Nato had led to alliance countries "openly circumventing" the treaty's group restrictions, and added that the admission of Finland into Nato and Sweden's application meant the treaty was dead.

"Even the formal preservation of the CFE Treaty has become unacceptable from the point of view of Russia's fundamental security interests," the ministry said, noting that the United States and its allies did not ratify the updated 1999 CFE.