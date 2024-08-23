Key doctors’ body in India calls off 11-day strike

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) yesterday decided to end its 11-day strike, called to protest against the rape and murder of a medic in Kolkata, following "positive directions" from the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to PM Narendra Modi demanding stringent central legislation with exemplary punishment for perpetrators of rape. Alapan Bandopadhyay, chief advisor to the West Bengal CM, read the letter at a press conference.

In another development, doctors at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) yesterday announced that they were calling off their 11-day strike.

"We are resuming duties following the Supreme Court's appeal and assurances and intervention in the RG Kar incident and safety for doctors. We commend the Court's action and call for adherence to its directives. Patient care remains our top priority," the AIIMS Resident Doctors' Association said in a post on X.

Earlier the Supreme Court directed ACJM Sealdah to pass order on CBI's application for conducting a polygraph test on the accused by 5:00 pm today. The SC also said that no coercive action should be taken against peaceful protesters.

At the outset of the proceedings, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud urged the agitating doctors to return to work, asserting that ongoing protests could severely impact the public healthcare system.