Kejriwal seeks extension of bail on health grounds

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has moved the Supreme Court seeking an extension of his interim bail by seven more days on health grounds.

The top court had on May 10 granted him interim bail for 21 days to enable him to campaign for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. It, however, had barred him from visiting his office or the Delhi secretariat and signing official files unless absolutely necessary for obtaining the lieutenant governor's approval.

The final phase of polling in India's general elections is billed for June 1 and the counting of votes will take place on June 4.

The chief minister, who was sent to jail over alleged graft, has in his fresh plea sought an extension of the interim bail by seven more days on health grounds. He said he has lost seven kg weight.

The matter relates to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.