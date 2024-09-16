Kejriwal to resign as Delhi CM in two days

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal yesterday said that he will resign as chief minister of the Delhi regional government in two days.

Kejriwal was granted bail on Friday by India's Supreme Court and left prison on Saturday almost six months after being detained in relation to alleged irregularities in the capital city's liquor policy.

Kejriwal is a fierce critic of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a former anti-corruption crusader whose decade-old Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) quickly rose to mainstream politics, although its clout is relatively small compared to older opposition parties.

AAP had expected that Kejriwal's release from prison would allow him to campaign as a chief minister in regional elections next month in the northern state of Haryana, and in Delhi early next year.

Kejriwal, announcing his resignation as chief minister at a meeting with AAP workers, said he would only return to the post if people certify his honesty by voting for him in the upcoming Delhi election.

He called on the Election Commission to bring forward the Delhi election to November, from February 2025.