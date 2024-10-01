‘Keep Gods out of politics’

Says India top court on Tirupati laddoo row

Religion and politics cannot be allowed to mix, India's Supreme Court said yesterday while hearing three petitions over allegations that animal fat was found in the ghee used to make the laddoos, or devotional offerings, "fed" to the deity and given to devotees at Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati temple.

In a series of pointed questions and sharp observations, the top court underlined the lack of definitive proof of contamination of ghee or, if it was indeed contaminated, that the affected ghee was used to make the laddoos. The court also pointed to an ongoing inquiry and a "false positive" testing caveat.

The court took a dim view of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's public statements on this contentious issue, particularly as his administration had already ordered an inquiry into the findings of a Gujarat lab July's report claiming fish oil, beef tallow, and lard (pig fat) were found in the ghee.

"When you (the Chief Minister) hold a Constitutional post... we expect Gods to be kept away from politics. If you had already ordered (an) investigation, what was the need to go to the press? The lab report came in July... your statement came in September. (And) the report is not at all clear..."

A bench of Justice BR Gavai and Justice KV Viswanathan was distinctly unhappy with the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's September 20 comments, in which he hit out at his rival and predecessor, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, over the alleged presence of animal fats in Tirupati laddoo ghee.

The matter was then directed for Thursday afternoon, with the court warning the Chief Minister against a 'hat-trick' of unnecessary comments. "There should be restraint..." he was told.

Naidu's comments were soon echoed by members of his Telugu Desam Party.