‘Keep Calm-ala’ before election

Harris urges US during ‘Saturday Night Live’ TV comedy show

Democratic presidential nominee and US Vice President Kamala Harris applauds during a campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday. PHOTO: REUTERS

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris appeared on the "Saturday Night Live" TV comedy show on Saturday evening, adding a surprise jolt to the US presidential election just two days before her showdown with Republican Donald Trump.

Harris portrayed herself, appearing in a mirror opposite the actor who plays her on the show, Maya Rudolph, who was nervously preparing for a campaign speech. Dressed identically in a black suit and pearls, the two traded variations on Harris' first name, saying Americans want to "end the drama-la" in politics "with a cool new stepmom-ala."

"Keep Calm-ala and carry on-ala," they said in unison. "I don't really laugh like that, do I?" Harris asked, after Rudolph imitated her distinctive chortle. "A little bit," Rudolph responded.

A poll released on Saturday showed Harris holding a surprise lead in Iowa

Harris was making her first appearance on the show, which has had other presidential candidates over its decades-long run. "It was fun," she told reporters on the tarmac before flying to Detroit in the battleground state of Michigan.

Only seven states are seen as truly competitive, but a poll released on Saturday showed Harris holding a surprise lead in Iowa, a state Trump won easily in the last two elections.

Trump appeared on SNL during his first presidential bid in 2015, where he poked fun at his tendency to exaggerate and steer clear of policy specifics. He also appeared in 2004. A Trump aide said on Saturday he did not know whether he had been invited to appear this year.

Earlier on Saturday, Harris' and Trump's planes shared the tarmac in Charlotte, North Carolina, as the two candidates held dueling events in the southern state, one of a handful that will determine the outcome of tomorrow's election. It was the fourth day in a row that the candidates campaigned in the same state.

More than 75 million Americans have already cast ballots, according to the Election Lab at the University of Florida, in a sign of voter enthusiasm.