Kamala Harris concedes polls to Trump

Vows to go on fighting for women’s rights, against gun violence

US Vice President Kamala Harris vowed to keep fighting for the ideals that powered her presidential campaign on Wednesday in a concession speech that acknowledged President-elect Donald Trump's win while warning of potential dark times to come.

"While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign," she told supporters, many of them in tears, at her alma mater Howard University, a historically Black college in Washington.

Harris, her voice at times wavering, pledged to continue fighting for women's rights and against gun violence and to "fight for the dignity that all people deserve."

She said she had called Trump, congratulated him on his triumph in Tuesday's presidential election and promised to engage in a peaceful transfer of power.

"The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for, but hear me when I say - hear me when I say: The light of America's promise will always burn bright," she said.

The somber mood was in striking contrast to the homecoming celebration a few weeks ago on the Howard campus when thousands of students and alumni gathered ahead of what they hoped would be the election of the country's first graduate of historically Black Colleges and Universities as president.

Harris addressed a crowd on Wednesday that included former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, aides in President Joe Biden's White House and thousands of fans.