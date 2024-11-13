Justin Welby resigns as Archbishop of Canterbury

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby resigned "in sorrow" yesterday, saying he had failed to ensure there was a proper investigation into allegations of abuse by a volunteer at Christian summer camps decades ago.

Welby, the senior bishop of the Church of England, had faced calls to resign after a report last week found he had taken insufficient action to stop a person it described as arguably the Church's most prolific serial abuser.

"The last few days have renewed my long felt and profound sense of shame at the historic safeguarding failures of the Church of England," Welby said in a statement. Welby resigned five days after the independent Makin Report singled him out for criticism over his handling of abuse allegations dating back to the 1970s.