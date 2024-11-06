Judge allows Musk’s $1m voter giveaway

A Pennsylvania state judge on Monday allowed Elon Musk's $1 million-a-day giveaway to swing state voters to proceed, after a surprising day of testimony in which the billionaire's aide acknowledged his political group selected the contest's winners.

Lawyers for Musk's pro-Trump America PAC sought to persuade Judge Angelo Foglietta that the contest was not an "illegal lottery," as Philadelphia's top prosecutor alleged.

Lawyers for America PAC and its director, Chris Young, said the group doled out the funds based on who would be the best spokespeople for its pro-Trump agenda, despite the billionaire's assertion that winners would be chosen randomly.

Tesla CEO Musk has already given away $16 million to registered swing state voters who qualified for the giveaway by signing his political petition. His group, America PAC, announced a winner from Arizona on Monday and said the final winner, from Michigan, will be announced on Election Day.

America PAC launched the contest on October 19. It is open to registered voters in seven key battleground states who sign a petition pledging to support free speech and gun rights.