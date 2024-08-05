Jordan FM holds talks in Iran as ME tensions soar

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi yesterday held talks with officials in Iran, as fears of an escalation between Tehran and Israel grew following the killing of Hamas chief Ismael Haniyeh.

The political head of Palestinian militant group Hamas was killed early on Wednesday in Tehran, where he was attending the inauguration of Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Iran and the Hamas militants, which Tehran supports, vowed to retaliate and blamed the strike on Israel, which has declined to comment.

ISNA news agency said Safadi "met and held consultations with" acting foreign minister Ali Bagheri after landing in Tehran for a rare visit.

Earlier the official news agency IRNA said that Safadi would "exchange views with Iranian officials on regional and international issues" during his visit to Tehran, and would be meeting Bagheri.

The Jordanian foreign ministry said Safadi would deliver a message from King Abdullah II to the Iranian president on "the situation in the region and bilateral relations".

The royal court in Amman meanwhile said that King Abdullah had received a phone call from French President Emmanuel Macron "which covered the dangerous situation in the region".

The king appealed "further international efforts to reach comprehensive calm and prevent a regional expansion of the conflict", a statement said.