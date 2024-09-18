Jihadist group claims attack on Mali capital

An Al-Qaeda-linked jihadist group yesterday claimed responsibility for an attack on a military airport and training centre in Bamako, the first attack of its kind in years to hit the Malian capital.

The Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimeen (JNIM) group said on its communication channels that a "special operation" had targeted "the military airport and the training centre of the Malian gendarmes in the centre of the Malian capital" at dawn.

It said the attack caused "huge human and material losses and the destruction of several military aircraft".

Earlier yesterday, Mali's army said the situation was "under control" after what it called a foiled infiltration attempt by "terrorists" into a military police base. Mali's military-led authorities generally use the term "terrorists" to describe jihadists and separatists in the north of the country.

The precise scale of the attack, targets, means used, and human toll, remain unclear in a tense context where the flow of information is restricted under the ruling junta.

Bamako is normally spared the kind of attacks that occur in some parts of the West African country on an almost daily basis.