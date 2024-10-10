Japan’s new PM dissolves House for snap polls

New Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba yesterday dissolved parliament ahead of October 27 snap polls, banking on his honeymoon popularity and a fragmented opposition to lead his scandal-tainted party to victory.

Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party has governed Japan almost uninterrupted for decades and is almost certain to be re-elected. "We want to face this election fairly and sincerely, so as for this government to obtain (public) trust," Ishiba said.