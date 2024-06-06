Japan’s birth rate ‘critical’ as it hits record low

Japan's health ministry described the nation's birth rate as "critical" yesterday as it hit a record low for the eighth straight year, with the government moving to improve support for parents.

The ministry released data showing that Japan's birth rate -- the average number of children a woman is expected to have in her life -- stood at 1.20 last year, well below the 2.1 children needed to maintain the population.

The figure was down from 1.26 in 2022 and was the eighth consecutive yearly decline in the country of 124 million people.

"The continuing decline in the birth rate is a critical situation," a health ministry official said.