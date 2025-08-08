World
AFP, Tokyo
Fri Aug 8, 2025 02:56 AM
Last update on: Fri Aug 8, 2025 03:00 AM

Japan population sees record drop

The population of Japanese nationals fell by a record amount -- more than 900,000 people -- in 2024, official data showed, as the country battles to reverse its perennially low birth rates.

While many developed countries are struggling with low birth rates, the problem is particularly acute in Japan, where the population has been declining for years.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has called the situation a "quiet emergency", pledging family-friendly measures like more flexible working hours and free day care to try and reverse the trend.

Last year, the number of Japanese fell by 908,574, or 0.75 percent, to 120.65 million.

The decline -- for a 16th straight year -- was the largest drop since the survey began in 1968, the internal affairs ministry said Wednesday.

There were 3.67 million foreigners as of January 1, 2025, representing nearly three percent of the whole population in Japan, which was more than 124.3 million as of that date.

The overall population of the country declined by 0.44 percent from 2023.

