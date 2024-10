Shigeru Ishiba, Japan's Prime Minister and leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), arrives for a press conference at the party's headquarters in Tokyo on October 28, 2024. Photo: AFP

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Monday blamed a dire election result for his ruling coalition on "suspicion, mistrust and anger" over a funding scandal.

"The biggest factor was that people's suspicion, mistrust and anger had not been erased on the issue of money and politics," he told reporters when asked why the coalition had lost its majority in Sunday's vote.