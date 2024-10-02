World
Star Digital Report
Wed Oct 2, 2024 08:32 PM
Last update on: Wed Oct 2, 2024 08:56 PM

World

Jaishankar, Blinken discuss 'Indian-subcontinent' issues in Washington

Star Digital Report
Wed Oct 2, 2024 08:32 PM Last update on: Wed Oct 2, 2024 08:56 PM
Photo: X/Dr S Jaishankar

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his US counterpart Antony Blinken in Washington on Tuesday and held discussions on a number of issues, including the "recent developments in the Indian sub-continent".

On his first visit to Washington since the third tenure of the Modi government in June, Jaishankar met Blinken at the US State Department headquarters.

"Delighted to hold talks with @SecBlinken today in Washington DC. We followed up on the Delaware bilateral and Quad meetings. Our discussions also covered deepening bilateral cooperation, situation in West Asia, recent developments in the Indian subcontinent, the Indo-Pacific and Ukraine," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller in a separate statement said Secretary of State Antony J Blinken met Jaishankar and "discussed the United States and India's enduring commitment to deepening bilateral ties, coordinating closely on regional and global challenges and advancing cooperation on critical and emerging technologies."

Blinken noted Prime Minister Modi's August visit to Kyiv and reiterated the importance of a just and lasting peace for Ukraine.

The US secretary and Indian external affairs minister also discussed plans to expand collaboration on clean energy initiatives to address the global climate crisis, Miller said.

