Jailed ex-Pak PM Imran appears in SC by video link

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan appeared before the Supreme Court by video link from prison yesterday to plead his petition against changes in Pakistan's anti-graft laws.

His video appearance was expected to be streamed live on the court's website and YouTube, making it the first publicly seen visuals of the jailed leader since his arrest in August last year.

But the pictures could not be seen on the website as proceedings began. It was not immediately clear why the feed was not available on the website or YouTube.

The top court has lately been allowing live streaming of important cases. Up to 15,000 of Khan's supporters waited on the YouTube channel of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party for the court visuals to be aired.

That number fell below 5,000 when it became apparent the live stream was not happening.