Italy coastguard recovers six migrant bodies

Over 60 reported missing

Italy's coastguard said yesterday it had recovered six bodies after a migrant boat sank this week off the southern coast with more than 60 people reported missing, including many children.

Twelve people were rescued after the sailing boat sank around 120 nautical miles off the coast of Calabria overnight Sunday-Monday, although one of them died after disembarking.

Italy's ANSA news agency reported that she was a 25-year-old woman of Iraqi origin.

The coastguard said yesterday it continued to search the area around the semi-submerged boat, which is still visible, on sea and in the air.

"Following the searches carried out so far, six lifeless bodies have been recovered," it said.

ANSA said they were four men and two women.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has been helping the survivors, who reported that 66 people had been missing after the shipwreck, "including at least 26 children, some of them a few months old".

Shakilla Mohammadi, cultural mediator for the medical charity, on Tuesday said those rescued were "traumatised, their pain tangible".

"I talked to one young man who had lost his girlfriend," she said.

"Entire families from Afghanistan are believed to have died. They left Turkey eight days ago and had been taking on water for three or four days," she added.