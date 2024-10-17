Israel’s plan to respond to Iran attack is ready: source

Israel's plan to respond to Iran's October 1 attack is ready, a source familiar with the matter told CNN, without providing further information.

CNN has reached out to the Israeli ministry of defense for comment.

Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have assured the US that a counterstrike on Iran would be limited to military targets rather than oil or nuclear facilities, according to a source.

Iran launched dozens of missiles toward Israel in retaliation for the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh and others. Netanyahu had vowed Iran would "pay" for the attack.

Meanwhile, Iran's atomic energy agency spokesperson Behrouz Kamalvandi said yesterday the probability of an attack on Iran's nuclear sites remains low but any potential damage would be "quickly compensated".