Israeli tanks push deeper into Gaza

17 more Palestinians killed in 24 hours

Israel sent tanks deeper into Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip yesterday and advised people to leave as it pounded the historic Palestinian refugee camp from the air, residents said.

Palestinian medics said casualties had been reported in Jabalia but that they were unable to reach areas under fire.

"Jabalia is being wiped out," was repeated in many messages posted on social media by residents of Gaza.

Palestinian health officials did not immediately provide new casualty figures but said 17 civilians had been killed in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours. Israel's military said one soldier had been killed in combat in northern Gaza.

The Israeli army issued new evacuation orders to residents of Jabalia and nearby Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahiya, telling them to head to a humanitarian-designated zone in Al-Mawasi in southern Gaza Strip.