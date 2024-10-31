World
Reuters, Cairo
Thu Oct 31, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Oct 31, 2024 12:00 AM

World

Israeli strikes kill 20 Palestinians across Gaza Strip

Emergency service says its operations paused
A series of Israeli military strikes across the Gaza Strip killed at least 20 people yesterday, medics said.

Eight people were killed in a strike in the Salateen area of Beit Lahiya in the north, close to where the Gaza health ministry said at least 93 were killed or missing in an Israeli airstrike that struck a multi-floor house on Tuesday.

The United States called that attack "horrifying". There was no immediate Israeli comment on either strike.

Gaza's emergency service said its operations had come to a halt because of the more than three-week Israeli assault into northern Gaza. Israel says its campaign is to destroy Palestinian group Hamas, whose fighters had regrouped to the area in the year-long war.

The Israeli army sent tanks into Beit Lahiya, Beit Hanoun and Jabalia, the largest of Gaza's eight historic camps and the focus of the new military offensive.

