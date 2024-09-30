Israeli strikes kill 11 more Palestinians

Demonstrators shout slogans as they march against Israeli strikes in Gaza and Lebanon at a protest rally in the central business district of Sydney, Australia yesterday. At least 41,595 Palestinians have been killed and 96,251 others injured in Israel’s military offensive in Gaza since October 7. Photo: AFP

Israeli military strikes across the Gaza Strip have killed at least 11 Palestinians, health officials in the enclave said yesterday, as Israeli planes bombarded several northern, central and southern areas.

A school sheltering displaced Palestinians in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip was among buildings hit, killing four people and wounded several others.

The Israeli military said it struck Hamas members operating from a command centre embedded in a compound that had previously served as Um Al-Fahm School. It accused Hamas of exploiting civilian facilities and its population for military purposes, which Hamas denies.

In another strike, three people were killed in a house in Gaza City, medics said. Four others were killed in three separate airstrikes in Nuseirat and Khan Younis in central and southern parts of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces pursued their operations in Rafah, near the border with Egypt, and in Gaza City's suburb of Zeitoun.