Israeli strikes hit south of Beirut, Bekaa region

5 Lebanese killed; Hezbollah launches rockets into Israel

At least one Israeli airstrike hit an apartment building in a beach town south of Beirut yesterday, Lebanese state media said, as other deadly strikes hit scattered locations across the country and armed group Hezbollah launched rockets into Israel.

The attack on the beach town of Jiyyeh left a massive smoke column billowing out of an apartment building. It was not immediately clear if the strike was an assassination attempt, and no evacuation warning was given before it was carried out.

The Israeli military and Iran-backed Hezbollah have been exchanging fire for over a year in parallel with the Gaza offensive, but hostilities have escalated over the last six weeks. More than 3,000 people have been killed in Lebanon, most of them since late September, according to health authorities.

Israeli strikes yesterday also killed five people near the city of Baalbek in the Bekaa Valley, including two killed in a strike on a car, according to Lebanon's health ministry.

Lebanon's state news agency said yesterday that it estimated Israeli air strikes and widespread detonation of homes had destroyed more than 40,000 housing units in the country's border region.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday pinned blame on Hamas for rejecting a temporary Gaza truce as he also pressed Israel again to allow more aid into the Palestinian territory.

A Hamas official told AFP on Friday that the group had received a proposal from Egypt and Qatar for a short-term truce and rejected it for not including a lasting ceasefire to the nearly 13-month offensive.

In a telephone call with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Blinken "noted that Hamas has once again refused to release even a limited number of hostages to secure a ceasefire and relief for the people of Gaza," a State Department statement said.

Blinken "emphasized the importance of bringing the war in Gaza to an end, securing the release of all hostages and increasing and sustaining the delivery of humanitarian assistance," it said.