Israeli strikes across Gaza kill 73 Palestinians

13 more died due to starvation; Belgium to recognise Palestinian state at UNGA

Thousands of Israeli reservists report for duty

Israel currently holds about 75pc of the enclave

Death toll in Gaza rises to 63,557

Gaza's civil defence agency said yesterday that Israeli strikes across the enclave killed at least 73 people, including five individuals seeking humanitarian aid.

Spokesman Mahmud Bassal said in a statement to AFP that Israeli warplanes hit the top floor of a residential building in southwestern Gaza City, killing 10 people.

Bassal said Israeli helicopters also struck an apartment in the west of the city, killing three and wounding several others.

Tens of thousands of reservists started to report for duty yesterday ahead of a new Israeli offensive in Gaza City, which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants to speed up, despite warnings from senior ranks.

Israeli Army Radio said that some 40,000 reservists would report for duty for the Gaza City offensive. The military said it was readying logistically for the intake of reservists ahead of the offensive.

Israel currently holds about 75 percent of the Gaza Strip, reports Reuters.

At least 63,557 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's air and ground war in Gaza since the offensive began on October 7, 2023, according to Gaza health officials.

Meanwhile, Belgium will recognise the State of Palestine at the United Nations General Assembly in September, its foreign minister announced yesterday.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan yesterday urged the United States to "revise" its decision to deny visas to members of the Palestinian Authority to attend the UN General Assembly this month.