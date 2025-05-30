Israeli strike kills one in south Lebanon

Lebanon's health ministry said an Israeli strike on the country's south killed one man yesterday, with Israel saying it struck a member of the Iran-backed Hezbollah.

The attack came despite a ceasefire between Israel and the Lebanese armed group.

The ministry said an "Israeli enemy strike" hit a forested area in Nabatiyeh al-Fawqa, killing one man.

The Israeli army said it stuck "a Hezbollah terrorist" in southern Lebanon, alleging he was working to restore a site used to manage the group's "fire and defence array".

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said the man was a "municipal employee" who had been rehabilitating wells when his motorcycle was struck.

Israel has continued to bomb Lebanon despite the November truce that sought to halt more than a year of hostilities with Hezbollah, including two months of open war.

Under the deal, only UN peacekeepers and the Lebanese army are meant to operate in the south, though Israel maintains a presence in five areas it deems strategic.

Lebanon has urged the international community to pressure Israel to halt its attacks and withdraw its forces.