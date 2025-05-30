World
AFP, Beirut
Fri May 30, 2025 01:43 AM
Last update on: Fri May 30, 2025 03:05 AM

Most Viewed

World
World

Israeli strike kills one in south Lebanon

Fri May 30, 2025 01:43 AM
Last update on: Fri May 30, 2025 03:05 AM
AFP, Beirut
Fri May 30, 2025 01:43 AM Last update on: Fri May 30, 2025 03:05 AM

Lebanon's health ministry said an Israeli strike on the country's south killed one man yesterday, with Israel saying it struck a member of the Iran-backed Hezbollah.

The attack came despite a ceasefire between Israel and the Lebanese armed group.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The ministry said an "Israeli enemy strike" hit a forested area in Nabatiyeh al-Fawqa, killing one man.

The Israeli army said it stuck "a Hezbollah terrorist" in southern Lebanon, alleging he was working to restore a site used to manage the group's "fire and defence array".

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said the man was a "municipal employee" who had been rehabilitating wells when his motorcycle was struck.

Israel has continued to bomb Lebanon despite the November truce that sought to halt more than a year of hostilities with Hezbollah, including two months of open war.

Under the deal, only UN peacekeepers and the Lebanese army are meant to operate in the south, though Israel maintains a presence in five areas it deems strategic.

Lebanon has urged the international community to pressure Israel to halt its attacks and withdraw its forces.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

ডিসেম্বরের মধ্যেই জাতীয় নির্বাচন আয়োজনে সুনির্দিষ্ট তারিখ ঘোষণা করুন: তারেক রহমান

ডিসেম্বরের মধ্যেই জাতীয় নির্বাচনের সুনির্দিষ্ট তারিখ ঘোষণার আহ্বান জানিয়ে বিএনপির ভারপ্রাপ্ত চেয়ারম্যান তারেক রহমান বলেছেন, ‘দেশের বর্তমান অন্তর্বর্তীকালীন সরকার ১০ মাসেও জাতীয় নির্বাচনের...

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ক্রিকেট

ফারুকের মনোনয়ন বাতিল করল ক্রীড়া পরিষদ

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে