Israeli strike kills Hezbollah commander

UN urges halt to fighting

An Israeli strike on southern Lebanon early yesterday killed a field commander in the heavily-armed Lebanese group Hezbollah, as the United Nations warned that shelling was spreading and urged a halt to the violence.

Hezbollah and the Israeli military have been exchanging fire across Lebanon's southern frontier in parallel with the Gaza offensive.

Early yesterday, Israeli fighter jets hit the village of al-Sultaniyah and killed a field commander in Hezbollah's elite Radwan units and two others, Israeli military and Lebanese security sources said.

The Israeli military identified the commander as Ali Ahmed Hassin, and said he was responsible for executing attacks against Israelis.