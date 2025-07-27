World
Sun Jul 27, 2025 11:12 AM
Last update on: Sun Jul 27, 2025 11:16 AM

Israeli military announces military pause in three Gaza areas

Displaced Palestinians at the Nuseirat refugee camp haul food parcels and other items they managed to get from a GHF aid distribution point at the so-called "Netzarim corridor" in the central Gaza Strip on July 26, 2025. The GHF system, in which Gazans have to join huge queues to reach one of just four sites, has often proved deadly, with the UN saying that more than 750 Palestinian aid-seekers have been killed by Israeli forces near GHF centres since late May. (Photo by Eyad BABA / AFP)

The Israeli military announced on Sunday a pause in military activity in three designated areas of Gaza, shortly after it said it was taking several steps to ease the humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave.

The pause will take place daily in Al-Mawasi, Deir al-Balah, and Gaza City, from 10 a.m. (0700 GMT) to 8 p.m. (1700 GMT) until further notice, the military said.

Designated secure routes will also be in place permanently from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m., it added.

