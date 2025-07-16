Israeli jets hit Hezbollah targets

12 people killed

Israel's military said it was striking targets belonging to Hezbollah's elite Radwan force in eastern Lebanon yesterday, the latest attack despite a ceasefire between Israel and the Iran-backed militant group.

"Moments ago, Israeli Air Force fighter jets... began numerous strikes toward Hezbollah terror targets in the area of Beqaa, Lebanon," it said.

"The military compounds that were struck were used by the Hezbollah terrorist organisation for training and exercising terrorists to plan and carry out terrorist attacks against (Israeli) troops and the State of Israel," it added.

Israel has repeatedly bombed Lebanon despite a November ceasefire that sought to end over a year of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, including two months of all-out war that left the group severely weakened. Defence Minister Israel Katz said the latest strikes were "a clear message" to Hezbollah and the Lebanese government "which is responsible for upholding the agreement."