World
AFP, Jerusalem
Wed Jul 16, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Jul 16, 2025 12:09 AM

Most Viewed

World
EAST LEBANON
World

Israeli jets hit Hezbollah targets

Wed Jul 16, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Jul 16, 2025 12:09 AM
12 people killed
AFP, Jerusalem
Wed Jul 16, 2025 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Jul 16, 2025 12:09 AM

Israel's military said it was striking targets belonging to Hezbollah's elite Radwan force in eastern Lebanon yesterday, the latest attack despite a ceasefire between Israel and the Iran-backed militant group.

"Moments ago, Israeli Air Force fighter jets... began numerous strikes toward Hezbollah terror targets in the area of Beqaa, Lebanon," it said.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"The military compounds that were struck were used by the Hezbollah terrorist organisation for training and exercising terrorists to plan and carry out terrorist attacks against (Israeli) troops and the State of Israel," it added.

Israel has repeatedly bombed Lebanon despite a November ceasefire that sought to end over a year of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, including two months of all-out war that left the group severely weakened. Defence Minister Israel Katz said the latest strikes were "a clear message" to Hezbollah and the Lebanese government "which is responsible for upholding the agreement."

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
ইসি
|নির্বাচন

নিবন্ধন পাবে না ‘উদ্দেশ্যপ্রণোদিত’ প্রতিবেদন দেওয়া নির্বাচন পর্যবেক্ষক সংস্থা

বিগত জাতীয় সংসদ ও স্থানীয় সরকার নির্বাচনে যেসব দেশীয় পর্যবেক্ষক সংস্থা উদ্দেশ্যপ্রণোদিত হয়ে প্রতিবেদন দিয়েছিল, সেগুলো নিবন্ধন পাবে না বলে সিদ্ধান্ত নিয়েছে নির্বাচন কমিশন।

এইমাত্র
|বাংলাদেশ

জুলাই সনদ তৈরির প্রক্রিয়া দৃশ্যমান রাখার নির্দেশ প্রধান উপদেষ্টার

২ ঘণ্টা আগে