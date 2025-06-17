Israeli gunfire kills 40 across Gaza

Half of them near an aid distribution site in Rafah; 200 others wounded

Palestinians inspect the rubble of a house hit in an Israeli strike on the Bureij camp for Palestinian refugees in the central Gaza Strip on June 15, 2025. Gaza's civil defence agency said 16 people were killed in Israeli military operations in the Palestinian territory on June 15, most of them while waiting for aid. Photo: Eyad Baba / AFP

Israeli fire killed at least 40 people, half of them near an aid distribution site operated by the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation yesterday, the territory's health ministry said, as UN officials denounced Israeli-backed aid delivery methods.

Medics said at least 20 people were killed and 200 others wounded near an aid distribution site in Rafah, the latest in daily mass shootings that have killed hundreds of Palestinians trying to reach food since Israel imposed a new distribution system after partly lifting a near three-month total blockade.

Israel has put responsibility for distributing much of the aid it allows into Gaza into the hands of a new US-backed group, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which operates three sites in areas guarded by Israeli troops. The United Nations has rejected the plan, saying GHF distribution is inadequate, dangerous and violates humanitarian impartiality principles.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military about yesterday's reports of shootings. In previous incidents it has occasionally acknowledged troops opening fire near aid sites, while blaming Hamas members for provoking the violence.

Relatives arrived at Nasser Hospital to mourn the dead. Women and children wept beside bodies wrapped in white shrouds.

"We went there thinking we would get aid to feed our children, but it turned out to be a trap, a killing. I advise everyone: don't go there," said Ahmed Fayad, one of those who tried to reach aid yesterday.

Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the United Nations Palestinian refugees agency UNRWA, said in a post on X: "Scores of people have been killed & injured in the past days, including of starving people trying to get some food from a lethal distribution system."

Before the new system was set up, aid had been distributed to Gaza's 2.3 million residents mainly by UN agencies such as UNRWA, which employ thousands of staff inside Gaza and operate hundreds of sites across the breadth of the enclave.

Israel says it has had to crack down on distribution because Hamas fighters were diverting food aid. Hamas members deny this and say Israel is using hunger as a weapon.

Lazzarini said Israel had not lifted restrictions on UN agencies including UNRWA bringing in aid, despite an abundance of assistance ready to be moved into the enclave.

On Sunday, COGAT, the Israeli military aid coordination agency, said that this week it had facilitated the entry of 292 trucks with humanitarian aid from the United Nations and the international community, including food and flour, into Gaza.

It said the Israeli military would continue to permit the entry of humanitarian aid while ensuring it did not reach Hamas.

Before yesterday's incident, the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said that at least 300 people had so far been killed, and more than 2,600 wounded, near aid distribution sites since the GHF began operations.

In Geneva, Volker Turk, UN rights chief, told the UN Human Rights Council yesterday that Israel had "weaponised" food in Gaza. He repeated a call for investigations into deadly attacks near the GHF distribution sites.

"Israel's means and methods of warfare are inflicting horrifying, unconscionable suffering on Palestinians in Gaza," said Turk.