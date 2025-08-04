World
AFP, Jerusalem
Mon Aug 4, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Aug 3, 2025 11:57 PM

Most Viewed

World
World

Israeli ground troops conduct raids in Syria

Mon Aug 4, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Aug 3, 2025 11:57 PM
Renewed sectarian clashes in south Syria kill four
AFP, Jerusalem
Mon Aug 4, 2025 12:00 AM Last update on: Sun Aug 3, 2025 11:57 PM

Israel's military said yesterday ground troops had operated in southern Syria, seizing weapons and questioning individuals suspected of arms trafficking, in the latest cross-border raid since the fall of Bashar al-Assad in December.

A military statement said that troops had completed overnight "a mission involving on-site questioning of several suspects involved in weapons trafficking in the Hader area in southern Syria", near the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Troops entered four locations simultaneously and located numerous weapons that the suspects had been trafficking," the statement said.

Meanwhile, renewed sectarian clashes in southern Syria's Druze-majority Sweida province killed at least four people yesterday, a war monitor said, in the first deadly incident since a ceasefire last month. Fighting also erupted around the city of Thaala, it said.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
বাংলাদেশ বিনিয়োগ উন্নয়ন কর্তৃপক্ষ (বিডা) এবং বাংলাদেশ অর্থনৈতিক অঞ্চল কর্তৃপক্ষের (বেজা) নির্বাহী চেয়ারম্যান চৌধুরী আশিক মাহমুদ বিন হারুন। ছবি: সংগৃহীত
|বাণিজ্য

'৭ ট্রিলিয়ন মার্কিন ডলারের হালাল অর্থনীতি খাতের ফায়দা নিতে চায় বাংলাদেশ'

আজ রাজধানীর একটি হোটেলে ‘হালাল ইকোনমি ৩৬০ : ড্রাইভিং গ্লোবাল গ্রোথ’ শীর্ষক এক সেমিনারে প্রধান অতিথির বক্তব্যে তিনি এ কথা বলেন।

১৮ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

জুলাই মাসে রেমিট্যান্স বেড়েছে ৩০ শতাংশ

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে