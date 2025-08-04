Israeli ground troops conduct raids in Syria

Renewed sectarian clashes in south Syria kill four

Israel's military said yesterday ground troops had operated in southern Syria, seizing weapons and questioning individuals suspected of arms trafficking, in the latest cross-border raid since the fall of Bashar al-Assad in December.

A military statement said that troops had completed overnight "a mission involving on-site questioning of several suspects involved in weapons trafficking in the Hader area in southern Syria", near the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights.

"Troops entered four locations simultaneously and located numerous weapons that the suspects had been trafficking," the statement said.

Meanwhile, renewed sectarian clashes in southern Syria's Druze-majority Sweida province killed at least four people yesterday, a war monitor said, in the first deadly incident since a ceasefire last month. Fighting also erupted around the city of Thaala, it said.