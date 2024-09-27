Israeli forces battle Hamas in Gaza Strip

31 Palestinians killed; Gaza residents voice hope at renewed ceasefire calls

Israeli forces battled Hamas-led fighters in the northern and southern Gaza Strip yesterday, and Palestinian health officials said Israeli military strikes across the enclave had killed at least 31 Palestinians overnight.

Medics said the deaths resulted from separate Israeli air strikes in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip and in Khan Younis and Rafah in the south.

The armed wings of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad said fighters had attacked Israeli forces in the central Gaza Strip area with several mortar bombs. Hamas said its fighters also fired mortar bombs against Israeli forces in Khan Younis.

Residents said Israeli forces operating in Rafah and Zeitoun, a suburb of Gaza City, had blown up several homes in both areas as the military continued its operations there. Gaza health authorities list more than 41,534 Palestinians confirmed killed in the assault.

War in Gaza has not let up, even as Israel's battle against Hezbollah in Lebanon has escalated. Many months of diplomatic efforts to reach a Gaza ceasefire have yielded little progress, with Israel refusing any deal to halt the fighting without the total defeat of Hamas.

In recent days the conflict has spread to another major theatre, with Israel launching the biggest airstrikes on Lebanon in nearly two decades, targeting Iran-backed Hezbollah, which has been firing into Israel in solidarity with the Palestinians.

On Wednesday, the United States, France and several other allies called for an immediate 21-day ceasefire across the Israel-Lebanon border while also expressing support for a Gaza ceasefire following intense discussions at UN.

In Gaza, many Palestinians voiced hope that a deal to end the war in Lebanon would also bring an end to the fighting in the Palestinian enclave.

"Since October 8, Hassan Nasrallah conditioned ending the strikes by Hezbollah on ending the Israeli crimes and war on Gaza. This is a big gate of hope that peace may prevail in Lebanon and Gaza," said Tamer Al-Burai, a Palestinian businessman from Gaza City, who is currently displaced in Khan Younis in southern Gaza.