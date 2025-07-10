Israeli blockade in Gaza hits ‘critical point’: UN

The United Nations humanitarian office, OCHA, has warned that the fuel crisis in Gaza due to the Israeli blockade has reached a "critical point" and will cause further deaths and suffering in the besieged Palestinian territory.

OCHA said the fuel powering vital functions in Gaza, including water desalination stations and hospitals' intensive care units, is running out quickly, with "virtually no additional accessible stocks left".

"Hospitals are rationing. Ambulances are stalling. Water systems are on the brink," the office said in a statement.

"The deaths this is likely causing could soon increase sharply unless the Israeli authorities allow new fuel in – urgently, regularly and in sufficient quantities."

Israel has imposed a suffocating siege on Gaza since early March.

Over the past weeks, it has allowed some food into Gaza to be distributed through a United States-backed group at sites where hundreds of aid seekers have been shot dead by Israeli fire.

But fuel has not entered the territory in months. Senior World Food Programme official Carl Skau also decried the lack of fuel in Gaza.

"The needs are greater than ever, and our capacity to respond has never been more constrained. Famine is spreading, and people are dying trying to find food," Skau said in a social media post.

"Our teams in Gaza are doing their best to deliver aid and are often caught in the crossfire. We are suffering from shortages of fuel, spare parts and essential communications equipment," Skau added.