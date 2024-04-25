Israeli army strikes 40 Hezbollah targets

The Israeli army said yesterday it struck 40 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon as near-daily exchanges of fire rage on the border between the two countries.

"A short while ago, IDF (army) fighter jets and artillery struck approximately 40 Hezbollah terror targets" around Aita al-Shaab in southern Lebanon, including storage facilities and weaponry, the army said.

The IDF is carrying out "offensive action" in south Lebanon, it said, adding that the strikes had killed half of Hezbollah's commanders in southern Lebanon during the cross-border fighting.

Earlier in the day, Hezbollah said it fired dozens of rockets at an Israeli border town.