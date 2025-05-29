Israeli air strikes target Sanaa airport in Yemen

Israel struck the international airport in Yemen's rebel-held capital Sanaa yesterday, the Iran-backed Houthis and the Israeli military said.

"Israeli aggression on Sanaa International Airport," the Houthis' Al-Masirah television channel posted on X, later reporting that multiple strikes had hit an aircraft and the runway at the facility.

Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz said fighter jets had carried out the strikes on Houthi "terror targets" at the airport in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, a day after the group fired two projectiles at Israel. The strikes had destroyed aircraft belonging to the group.

"The aircraft struck were used by the Houthi terrorist organisation for the transfer of terrorists who advanced terrorist attacks against the state of Israel," the military said. "Similarly to the Hodeida and Salif ports that were struck last week, the main airport of Sanaa is continuously operated by the Huthi regime and is used by them for terror purposes," it added.