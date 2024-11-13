Israeli air strikes hit Beirut suburbs

15 buildings destroyed; drone from Lebanon hits kindergarten yard in Israel

The Israeli military pounded Beirut's southern suburbs with airstrikes yesterday, mounting one of its heaviest daytime attacks yet on the Hezbollah-controlled area after the defence minister ruled out a ceasefire until Israeli goals were met.

Smoke billowed over Beirut as around a dozen strikes hit the southern suburbs from mid-morning. They followed an Israeli army warning identifying 12 sites in the area and saying it would take action against them soon. The warning, posted on social media, told residents they were near Hezbollah facilities.

In northern Israel, people were forced to take shelter as attack drones were launched from Lebanon, the military said. One hit the yard of a kindergarten in a Haifa suburb, where the children had been rushed into a shelter, meaning none were hurt, rescue workers said. TV footage showed damage to the building.

There were no immediate reports of casualties in Beirut.

Residents have largely fled the southern suburbs since Israel began bombing it in September. Footage of one strike shared on social media showed two missiles slamming into a building of around 10 storeys, demolishing it and sending up clouds of debris. Yesterday's strikes destroyed 15 buildings in the southern suburbs, security sources said.

Meeting with Israel's general staff for the first time, Israel's newly appointed Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Monday there would be no ceasefire in Lebanon until Israel achieves its goals.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said earlier on Monday there had been "a certain progress" in ceasefire talks, whilst adding the war was not yet over. The main challenge facing any ceasefire deal would be enforcement, he said.

Despite the blows it has suffered, Hezbollah has said it is ready for a long war against Israel.

Israel's offensive has driven more than 1 million people from their homes in Lebanon, causing a humanitarian crisis.

Hezbollah rocket fire into northern Israel has forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate the area over the last year.