Israeli air strike kills 4 Hezbollah fighters

An Israeli air strike on a car in southern Lebanon killed four people yesterday, according to Lebanon's civil defence, with security sources saying those killed were members of armed group Hezbollah.

The conflict between Hezbollah and Israel has rumbled on since October in parallel to the Gaza offensive, with an escalation this week as both sides intensified their bombardment, fuelling concern of a bigger war between the heavily-armed adversaries.

Israel has used artillery, drones and warplanes against targets in southern Lebanon, including to strike fighters from Hezbollah and other armed groups. Fighters in Lebanon have launched rockets and their own drones into northern Israel.

Israel did not immediately reply to a request for comment on strikes. Lebanon's civil defence rescue force said it had pulled four bodies out of a car that had been scorched by an Israeli strike. Two security sources told Reuters the four killed were members of Hezbollah.