Israel war meant to ‘overthrow system’ in Iran

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said yesterday that Israel's attacks during last month's 12-day war were intended to weaken the Islamic republic's system and spark unrest to topple it.

"The calculation and plan of the aggressors was to weaken the system by targeting certain figures and sensitive centres in Iran," said Khamenei in a statement published on his website.

He said the move was meant to stir "unrest and bring people into the streets to overthrow the system".

Israel's attacks took place two days before Iran and the United States were scheduled to meet for a sixth round of nuclear talks which had begun on April 12. The talks have not since resumed.