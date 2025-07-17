Israel steps up Syria strikes

Two drones hit entrance to defence ministry in Damascus as Druze clashes continue

Israel warns Syria to leave Druze alone, vows continued strikes

Violence in Syria involves Druze, Bedouin, govt forces

Death toll from southern Syria violence rises to 169

Powerful airstrikes shook Damascus yesterday, targeting the defence ministry as Israel vowed to destroy Syrian government forces attacking Druze communities in southern Syria and demanded they withdraw.

Reuters reporters heard warplanes swoop low over the capital and unleash a series of massive strikes on central Damascus. The cityscape was blanketed in smoke with a thick plume rising from the defence ministry. Health ministry said one person was killed and another 18 were injured.

An Israeli airstrike hit next to the presidential palace in Damascus. There was no immediate Israeli comment on powerful strikes that hit in the mid-afternoon, which Syrian state media said were carried out by Israel.

The Israeli military had earlier announced a strike on the gate of the defence ministry. Shortly before the massive blasts, Defence Minister Israel Katz had said "painful blows will come".

Scores of people have been killed this week in violence around the southern city of Sweida, pitting fighters from the Druze minority against government security forces and members of Bedouin tribes, prompting Israel to strike repeatedly with the declared aim of protecting the Druze.

The Syrian Network for Human Rights reported that 169 people had been killed in this week's violence. Security sources put the toll at 300. "We are surrounded and we hear the fighters screaming ... we're so scared," said a resident of Sweida, a predominantly Druze city, who was reached by phone.

The crack of gunfire interspersed by booms could be heard in the background. "We're trying to keep the children quiet so that no one can hear us," the man added, asking not to be identified for fear of reprisals.

The violence has underlined big challenges facing interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa despite warming ties with the US, as he seeks to stitch Syria back together in the face of deep misgivings from groups that reject Islamist rule. Syrian government troops were dispatched to the Sweida region on Monday to quell fighting between Druze fighters and Bedouin armed men.