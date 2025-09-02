Israel sends tanks deeper into Gaza City

More families flee; airstrikes kill 19, including women and children

Displaced Palestinian children make their way through Gaza City as they flee amid an Israeli military operation yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Scholars say Israel committing genocide in Gaza

9 more people, including 3 children, died of malnutrition

Israel pushing ahead with plan to take control of enclave

Israel pushed tanks deeper into Gaza City and detonated explosives-laden vehicles in one suburb as airstrikes killed at least 19 people yesterday, Palestinian officials and witnesses said.

The reports came as the president of the world's leading genocide scholars' association said it had passed a resolution saying the legal criteria have been met to establish that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

There was no immediate response from Israel on the accounts of the Gaza City offensive or on the statement from the International Association of Genocide Scholars. Israel has in the past denied that its actions in Gaza amount to genocide.

Israel is pushing ahead with a plan to take full control of the whole Gaza Strip, starting with Gaza City, with the goal of destroying Hamas and rescuing the remaining 48 hostages after nearly two years of offensive.

Residents said Israeli forces sent old armoured vehicles into the eastern parts of the overcrowded Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood, then blew them up remotely, destroying several houses and forcing more families to flee.

In leaflets dropped over Gaza City, Israel's military told residents to head south immediately, saying the army intended to expand its offensive westward.

The Gaza health ministry said at least 98 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire across the enclave in the past 24 hours. It added that nine more people, including three children, have died of malnutrition and starvation over the past day.