Israel sends scores of bodies to Gaza

Palestinians demand details before burying them

The wounded son of Palestinian Hussam Al-ejla, who was killed in an Israeli strike, reacts with his sister next to their father’s body at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip yesterday. The health ministry in Gaza said at least 41,495 people have been killed in the Israeli offensive, now in its 12th month. Photo: REUTERS

Israel yesterday returned the bodies of 88 Palestinians killed in its military offensive in the Gaza Strip, which the territory's health ministry refused to bury before Israel discloses details about who they are and where it killed them.

The bodies were brought into Gaza in a container loaded on a truck through an Israeli-controlled crossing, but, according to Palestinian officials.

There was no information provided about the names or ages of the victims or locations where they died.

Health officials at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis refused to receive them and bury them, urging the International Committee of the Red Cross ICRC to seek details from Israel.