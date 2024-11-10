World
AFP, Jerusalem
Sun Nov 10, 2024 10:38 PM
Last update on: Sun Nov 10, 2024 10:57 PM

Israel PM confirms he okayed Lebanon pager attacks that killed 40

Photo: Collected

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today said, in a first public disclosure, that he had okayed a September attack on Hezbollah in which hundreds of communication devices exploded across Lebanon.

"Netanyahu confirmed Sunday that he greenlighted the pager operation in Lebanon," his spokesman Omer Dostri told AFP of the attacks that killed nearly 40 people and wounded nearly 3,000, and preceded Israel's ongoing military operation in Lebanon.

